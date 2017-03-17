Friday, March 17, 2017

TripleO Quick Start Deployment with feature sets (topology) and nodes configuration separated

Quoting currently posted release notes :-

  Configuration files in general_config were separated
    into feature sets (to be specified with --config
    argument ) and nodes configuration (to be specified with
    --nodes configuration)
    Featureset files should contain only the list of flags
    that enable features we want to test in the deployment,
    the overcloud nodes configuration, and all that involves
    their set up, should be put into nodes configuration
    files.

end quote

********************************************************************************
In meantime `git clone https://github.com/openstack/tripleo-quickstart`
generates under tripleo-quickstart/config/general_config.
********************************************************************************
[boris@fedora24wks general_config]$ date
Fri Mar 17 23:57:08 MSK 2017
[boris@fedora24wks general_config]$ pwd
/home/boris/tripleo-quickstart/config/general_config
[boris@fedora24wks general_config]$ ls -la
total 88
drwxrwxr-x. 3 boris boris 4096 Mar 17 20:36 .
drwxrwxr-x. 5 boris boris 4096 Mar 17 17:06 ..
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1289 Mar 17 20:36 3ctlr_1comp_2ceph.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1137 Mar 17 19:36 3ctlr_2comp.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1674 Mar 17 17:06 featureset001.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 3426 Mar 17 17:06 featureset002.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  134 Mar 17 17:06 featureset003.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  255 Mar 17 17:06 featureset004.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  185 Mar 17 17:06 featureset005.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  158 Mar 17 17:06 featureset006.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  158 Mar 17 17:06 featureset007.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  158 Mar 17 17:06 featureset008.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  158 Mar 17 17:06 featureset009.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  336 Mar 17 17:06 featureset-multinode-common.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1556 Mar 17 17:06 ipa.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 3209 Mar 17 17:06 ipv6.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1242 Mar 17 17:06 minimal_pacemaker.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1410 Mar 17 17:06 minimal.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  401 Mar 17 17:06 no_netiso.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1262 Mar 17 18:54 pacemaker.yml
drwxrwxr-x. 3 boris boris 4096 Mar 17 17:06 releasenotes


Attempt to create ha.yml (with 2 compute nodes) and/or ha-ceph.yml and deploy as ealier via "--config" results `ironic node-list` which don't match original *.yml templates.  In other words, backward compatibility seems to be broken even on Newton RDO release (default branch for TripleO QS is Newton)
Deployment for Master branch in same manner works OK as well. See :-
TripleO QuickStart Master branch Deployment with feature sets (topology) and nodes configuration separated 
Deployment command line shoud have keys "--config" pointing to features
(topology) file and "--nodes" pointing to nodes configuration in overcloud.
They both must be present in deployment command line invoking quickstart.sh

***************************************************************************************
Files 3ctlr_2comp.yml, 3ctlr_1comp_2ceph.yml created by myself as follows :-
***************************************************************************************

[boris@fedora24wks general_config]$ cat 3ctlr_1comp_2ceph.yml

#######################################
# Nodes set up for HA openstack environment.
######################################
control_memory: 6700
compute_memory: 6500

undercloud_memory: 8192

# Giving the undercloud additional CPUs can greatly improve heat's
# performance (and result in a shorter deploy time).
undercloud_vcpu: 4

# Since HA has more machines, we set the cpu for controllers and
# compute nodes to 1 and 2.
default_vcpu: 1
compute_vcpu: 2

# This enables TLS for the undercloud which will also make haproxy bind to the
# configured public-vip and admin-vip.
undercloud_generate_service_certificate: True

# Create three controller nodes and one compute node.
overcloud_nodes:
  - name: control_0
    flavor: control
    virtualbmc_port: 6230

  - name: control_1
    flavor: control
    virtualbmc_port: 6231

  - name: control_2
    flavor: control
    virtualbmc_port: 6232

  - name: compute_0
    flavor: compute
    virtualbmc_port: 6233

  - name: ceph_0
    flavor: ceph
    virtualbmc_port: 6234

  - name: ceph_1
    flavor: ceph
    virtualbmc_port: 6235


# Tell tripleo about our environment.
# I was forced to add  the line "--ntp-server pool.ntp.org"  to extra_args
# regardless it was present in pacemaker.yml
# either updated  manually overcloud-deploy.sh

extra_args: >-
  --control-scale 3
  --compute-scale 1
  --ceph-storage-scale 2
  --ntp-server pool.ntp.org
  -e {{overcloud_templates_path}}/environments/storage-environment.yaml

******************************************************
Both deployments succeeded
******************************************************

$ bash quickstart.sh --config config/general_config/pacemaker.yml  \
   --nodes  config/general_config/3ctrl_2comp_.yml  $VIRTHOST

$ bash quickstart.sh --config config/general_config/pacemaker.yml  \
   --nodes  config/general_config/3ctrl_1comp_2ceph.yml  $VIRTHOST

************************
Upon completition
************************
[boris@fedora24wks tripleo-quickstart]$ ssh -F /home/boris/.quickstart/ssh.config.ansible undercloud
Warning: Permanently added '192.168.0.74' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts.
Warning: Permanently added 'undercloud' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts.
Last login: Fri Mar 17 21:30:47 2017 from gateway
[stack@undercloud ~]$ . stackrc
[stack@undercloud ~]$ ./overcloud-deploy.sh
. . . . . .
2017-03-17 17:26:14Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:14Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  Stack CREATE started
2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeDeployment]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2017-03-17 17:27:18Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeDeployment]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:27:18Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetRestart]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2017-03-17 17:28:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetRestart]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:28:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2017-03-17 17:28:18Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:28:19Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2017-03-17 17:28:19Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2017-03-17 17:28:19Z [overcloud]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully

 Stack overcloud CREATE_COMPLETE 

Overcloud Endpoint: http://10.0.0.13:5000/v2.0
Overcloud Deployed
+ status_code=0
+ openstack stack list
+ grep -q CREATE_FAILED
+ exit 0
[stack@undercloud ~]$ nova list
--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+
| ID                                   | Name                    | Status | Task State | Power State | Networks               |
+--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+
| 081463d8-7bc1-4ffc-8bb7-e10ceffe8673 | overcloud-cephstorage-0 | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.19 |
| 4964a052-961e-4292-bef2-c5ff1c33949b | overcloud-cephstorage-1 | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.14 |
| b5227bda-332a-4cf2-8ff3-c0c280338714 | overcloud-controller-0  | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.6  |
| dea61a38-c3ca-4983-a7cf-021d84ee53cd | overcloud-controller-1  | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.12 |
| 4a17d32b-ff05-4ab7-981d-ab25a4d833ce | overcloud-controller-2  | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.13 |
| ff187d44-f88d-4eca-94f0-6e6ee2cd8312 | overcloud-novacompute-0 | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.10 |
+--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+

[stack@undercloud ~]$ cat overcloudrc
# Clear any old environment that may conflict.
for key in $( set | awk '{FS="="}  /^OS_/ {print $1}' ); do unset $key ; done
export OS_NO_CACHE=True
export OS_CLOUDNAME=overcloud
export OS_AUTH_URL=http://10.0.0.13:5000/v2.0
export NOVA_VERSION=1.1
export COMPUTE_API_VERSION=1.1
export OS_USERNAME=admin
export OS_PASSWORD=8rq22sd6DstmUGenGwPMbcHyz
export no_proxy=,10.0.0.13,192.168.24.10
export OS_PROJECT_NAME=admin
export PYTHONWARNINGS="ignore:Certificate has no, ignore:A true SSLContext object is not available"
[stack@undercloud ~]$ ssh heat-admin@192.168.24.6
The authenticity of host '192.168.24.6 (192.168.24.6)' can't be established.
ECDSA key fingerprint is 92:4c:ea:cc:f9:83:e5:03:38:52:36:79:39:9b:fd:6c.
Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes
Warning: Permanently added '192.168.24.6' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts.
[heat-admin@overcloud-controller-0 ~]$ sudo su -
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# vi overcloudrc
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# .  overcloudrc
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# pcs status
Cluster name: tripleo_cluster
Stack: corosync
Current DC: overcloud-controller-1 (version 1.1.15-11.el7_3.4-e174ec8) - partition with quorum
Last updated: Fri Mar 17 17:31:02 2017        Last change: Fri Mar 17 17:26:59 2017 by root via cibadmin on overcloud-controller-0

3 nodes and 19 resources configured

Online: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 overcloud-controller-2 ]

Full list of resources:

 ip-192.168.24.10    (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2):    Started overcloud-controller-0
 ip-172.16.3.8    (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2):    Started overcloud-controller-1
 ip-172.16.2.12    (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2):    Started overcloud-controller-2
 Clone Set: haproxy-clone [haproxy]
     Started: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 overcloud-controller-2 ]
 Master/Slave Set: galera-master [galera]
     Masters: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 overcloud-controller-2 ]
 ip-172.16.1.11    (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2):    Started overcloud-controller-0
 ip-172.16.2.4    (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2):    Started overcloud-controller-1
 Clone Set: rabbitmq-clone [rabbitmq]
     Started: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 overcloud-controller-2 ]
 Master/Slave Set: redis-master [redis]
     Masters: [ overcloud-controller-2 ]
     Slaves: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 ]
 ip-10.0.0.8    (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2):    Started overcloud-controller-2
 openstack-cinder-volume    (systemd:openstack-cinder-volume):    Started overcloud-controller-0

Daemon Status:
  corosync: active/enabled
  pacemaker: active/enabled
  pcsd: active/enabled
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ceph status
    cluster 0253d18a-0b3c-11e7-8cf4-00ff669330c6
     health HEALTH_OK
     monmap e1: 3 mons at {overcloud-controller-0=172.16.1.9:6789/0,overcloud-controller-1=172.16.1.7:6789/0,overcloud-controller-2=172.16.1.8:6789/0}
            election epoch 6, quorum 0,1,2 overcloud-controller-1,overcloud-controller-2,overcloud-controller-0
     osdmap e25: 2 osds: 2 up, 2 in
            flags sortbitwise
      pgmap v1237: 224 pgs, 6 pools, 4396 MB data, 1315 objects
            25817 MB used, 76558 MB / 102375 MB avail
                 224 active+clean
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova-manage --version
14.0.5
