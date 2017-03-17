TripleO Quick Start Deployment with feature sets (topology) and nodes configuration separated

Quoting currently posted release notes :-
Configuration files in general_config were separated
into feature sets (to be specified with --config
argument ) and nodes configuration (to be specified with
--nodes configuration)
Featureset files should contain only the list of flags
that enable features we want to test in the deployment,
the overcloud nodes configuration, and all that involves
their set up, should be put into nodes configuration
files.
end quote
********************************************************************************
In meantime `git clone https://github.com/openstack/tripleo-quickstart`
generates under tripleo-quickstart/config/general_config.
********************************************************************************
[boris@fedora24wks general_config]$ date
Fri Mar 17 23:57:08 MSK 2017
[boris@fedora24wks general_config]$ pwd
/home/boris/tripleo-quickstart/config/general_config
[boris@fedora24wks general_config]$ ls -la
total 88
drwxrwxr-x. 3 boris boris 4096 Mar 17 20:36 .
drwxrwxr-x. 5 boris boris 4096 Mar 17 17:06 ..
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1289 Mar 17 20:36 3ctlr_1comp_2ceph.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1137 Mar 17 19:36 3ctlr_2comp.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1674 Mar 17 17:06 featureset001.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 3426 Mar 17 17:06 featureset002.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 134 Mar 17 17:06 featureset003.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 255 Mar 17 17:06 featureset004.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 185 Mar 17 17:06 featureset005.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 158 Mar 17 17:06 featureset006.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 158 Mar 17 17:06 featureset007.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 158 Mar 17 17:06 featureset008.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 158 Mar 17 17:06 featureset009.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 336 Mar 17 17:06 featureset-multinode-common.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1556 Mar 17 17:06 ipa.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 3209 Mar 17 17:06 ipv6.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1242 Mar 17 17:06 minimal_pacemaker.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1410 Mar 17 17:06 minimal.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 401 Mar 17 17:06 no_netiso.yml
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1262 Mar 17 18:54 pacemaker.yml
drwxrwxr-x. 3 boris boris 4096 Mar 17 17:06 releasenotes
Attempt to create ha.yml (with 2 compute nodes) and/or ha-ceph.yml and deploy as ealier via "--config" results `ironic node-list` which don't match original *.yml templates. In other words, backward compatibility seems to be broken even on Newton RDO release (default branch for TripleO QS is Newton)
Deployment for Master branch in same manner works OK as well. See :-
TripleO QuickStart Master branch Deployment with feature sets (topology) and nodes configuration separated
Deployment command line shoud have keys "--config" pointing to features
(topology) file and "--nodes" pointing to nodes configuration in overcloud.
They both must be present in deployment command line invoking quickstart.sh
***************************************************************************************
[boris@fedora24wks general_config]$ cat 3ctlr_1comp_2ceph.yml
#######################################
# Nodes set up for HA openstack environment.
######################################
control_memory: 6700
compute_memory: 6500
undercloud_memory: 8192
# Giving the undercloud additional CPUs can greatly improve heat's
# performance (and result in a shorter deploy time).
undercloud_vcpu: 4
# Since HA has more machines, we set the cpu for controllers and
# compute nodes to 1 and 2.
default_vcpu: 1
compute_vcpu: 2
# This enables TLS for the undercloud which will also make haproxy bind to the
# configured public-vip and admin-vip.
undercloud_generate_service_certificate: True
# Create three controller nodes and one compute node.
overcloud_nodes:
- name: control_0
flavor: control
virtualbmc_port: 6230
- name: control_1
flavor: control
virtualbmc_port: 6231
- name: control_2
flavor: control
virtualbmc_port: 6232
- name: compute_0
flavor: compute
virtualbmc_port: 6233
- name: ceph_0
flavor: ceph
virtualbmc_port: 6234
- name: ceph_1
flavor: ceph
virtualbmc_port: 6235
# Tell tripleo about our environment.
# I was forced to add the line "--ntp-server pool.ntp.org" to extra_args
# regardless it was present in pacemaker.yml
# either updated manually overcloud-deploy.sh
extra_args: >-
--control-scale 3
--compute-scale 1
--ceph-storage-scale 2
--ntp-server pool.ntp.org
-e {{overcloud_templates_path}}/environments/storage-environment.yaml
******************************************************
Both deployments succeeded
******************************************************
$ bash quickstart.sh --config config/general_config/pacemaker.yml \
--nodes config/general_config/3ctrl_2comp_.yml $VIRTHOST
$ bash quickstart.sh --config config/general_config/pacemaker.yml \
--nodes config/general_config/3ctrl_1comp_2ceph.yml $VIRTHOST
************************
Upon completition
************************
***************************************************************************************
Files 3ctlr_2comp.yml, 3ctlr_1comp_2ceph.yml created by myself as follows :-
[boris@fedora24wks general_config]$ cat 3ctlr_1comp_2ceph.yml
#######################################
# Nodes set up for HA openstack environment.
######################################
control_memory: 6700
compute_memory: 6500
undercloud_memory: 8192
# Giving the undercloud additional CPUs can greatly improve heat's
# performance (and result in a shorter deploy time).
undercloud_vcpu: 4
# Since HA has more machines, we set the cpu for controllers and
# compute nodes to 1 and 2.
default_vcpu: 1
compute_vcpu: 2
# This enables TLS for the undercloud which will also make haproxy bind to the
# configured public-vip and admin-vip.
undercloud_generate_service_certificate: True
# Create three controller nodes and one compute node.
overcloud_nodes:
- name: control_0
flavor: control
virtualbmc_port: 6230
- name: control_1
flavor: control
virtualbmc_port: 6231
- name: control_2
flavor: control
virtualbmc_port: 6232
- name: compute_0
flavor: compute
virtualbmc_port: 6233
- name: ceph_0
flavor: ceph
virtualbmc_port: 6234
- name: ceph_1
flavor: ceph
virtualbmc_port: 6235
# Tell tripleo about our environment.
# I was forced to add the line "--ntp-server pool.ntp.org" to extra_args
# regardless it was present in pacemaker.yml
# either updated manually overcloud-deploy.sh
extra_args: >-
--control-scale 3
--compute-scale 1
--ceph-storage-scale 2
--ntp-server pool.ntp.org
-e {{overcloud_templates_path}}/environments/storage-environment.yaml
******************************************************
Both deployments succeeded
******************************************************
$ bash quickstart.sh --config config/general_config/pacemaker.yml \
--nodes config/general_config/3ctrl_2comp_.yml $VIRTHOST
$ bash quickstart.sh --config config/general_config/pacemaker.yml \
--nodes config/general_config/3ctrl_1comp_2ceph.yml $VIRTHOST
************************
Upon completition
************************
[boris@fedora24wks tripleo-quickstart]$ ssh -F /home/boris/.quickstart/ssh.config.ansible undercloud Warning: Permanently added '192.168.0.74' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts. Warning: Permanently added 'undercloud' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts. Last login: Fri Mar 17 21:30:47 2017 from gateway [stack@undercloud ~]$ . stackrc [stack@undercloud ~]$ ./overcloud-deploy.sh . . . . . . 2017-03-17 17:26:14Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:14Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS Stack CREATE started 2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:26:16Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeDeployment]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2017-03-17 17:27:18Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeDeployment]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:27:18Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetRestart]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2017-03-17 17:28:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetRestart]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:28:15Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2017-03-17 17:28:18Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:28:19Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2017-03-17 17:28:19Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2017-03-17 17:28:19Z [overcloud]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully Stack overcloud CREATE_COMPLETE Overcloud Endpoint: http://10.0.0.13:5000/v2.0 Overcloud Deployed + status_code=0 + openstack stack list + grep -q CREATE_FAILED + exit 0 [stack@undercloud ~]$ nova list
--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+ | ID | Name | Status | Task State | Power State | Networks | +--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+ | 081463d8-7bc1-4ffc-8bb7-e10ceffe8673 | overcloud-cephstorage-0 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.19 | | 4964a052-961e-4292-bef2-c5ff1c33949b | overcloud-cephstorage-1 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.14 | | b5227bda-332a-4cf2-8ff3-c0c280338714 | overcloud-controller-0 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.6 | | dea61a38-c3ca-4983-a7cf-021d84ee53cd | overcloud-controller-1 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.12 | | 4a17d32b-ff05-4ab7-981d-ab25a4d833ce | overcloud-controller-2 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.13 | | ff187d44-f88d-4eca-94f0-6e6ee2cd8312 | overcloud-novacompute-0 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.10 | +--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+ [stack@undercloud ~]$ cat overcloudrc # Clear any old environment that may conflict. for key in $( set | awk '{FS="="} /^OS_/ {print $1}' ); do unset $key ; done export OS_NO_CACHE=True export OS_CLOUDNAME=overcloud export OS_AUTH_URL=http://10.0.0.13:5000/v2.0 export NOVA_VERSION=1.1 export COMPUTE_API_VERSION=1.1 export OS_USERNAME=admin export OS_PASSWORD=8rq22sd6DstmUGenGwPMbcHyz export no_proxy=,10.0.0.13,192.168.24.10 export OS_PROJECT_NAME=admin export PYTHONWARNINGS="ignore:Certificate has no, ignore:A true SSLContext object is not available" [stack@undercloud ~]$ ssh heat-admin@192.168.24.6 The authenticity of host '192.168.24.6 (192.168.24.6)' can't be established. ECDSA key fingerprint is 92:4c:ea:cc:f9:83:e5:03:38:52:36:79:39:9b:fd:6c. Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes Warning: Permanently added '192.168.24.6' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts. [heat-admin@overcloud-controller-0 ~]$ sudo su - [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# vi overcloudrc [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# . overcloudrc [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# pcs status Cluster name: tripleo_cluster Stack: corosync Current DC: overcloud-controller-1 (version 1.1.15-11.el7_3.4-e174ec8) - partition with quorum Last updated: Fri Mar 17 17:31:02 2017 Last change: Fri Mar 17 17:26:59 2017 by root via cibadmin on overcloud-controller-0 3 nodes and 19 resources configured Online: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 overcloud-controller-2 ] Full list of resources: ip-192.168.24.10 (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2): Started overcloud-controller-0 ip-172.16.3.8 (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2): Started overcloud-controller-1 ip-172.16.2.12 (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2): Started overcloud-controller-2 Clone Set: haproxy-clone [haproxy] Started: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 overcloud-controller-2 ] Master/Slave Set: galera-master [galera] Masters: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 overcloud-controller-2 ] ip-172.16.1.11 (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2): Started overcloud-controller-0 ip-172.16.2.4 (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2): Started overcloud-controller-1 Clone Set: rabbitmq-clone [rabbitmq] Started: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 overcloud-controller-2 ] Master/Slave Set: redis-master [redis] Masters: [ overcloud-controller-2 ] Slaves: [ overcloud-controller-0 overcloud-controller-1 ] ip-10.0.0.8 (ocf::heartbeat:IPaddr2): Started overcloud-controller-2 openstack-cinder-volume (systemd:openstack-cinder-volume): Started overcloud-controller-0 Daemon Status: corosync: active/enabled pacemaker: active/enabled pcsd: active/enabled
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ceph status cluster 0253d18a-0b3c-11e7-8cf4-00ff669330c6 health HEALTH_OK monmap e1: 3 mons at {overcloud-controller-0=172.16.1.9:6789/0,overcloud-controller-1=172.16.1.7:6789/0,overcloud-controller-2=172.16.1.8:6789/0} election epoch 6, quorum 0,1,2 overcloud-controller-1,overcloud-controller-2,overcloud-controller-0 osdmap e25: 2 osds: 2 up, 2 in flags sortbitwise pgmap v1237: 224 pgs, 6 pools, 4396 MB data, 1315 objects 25817 MB used, 76558 MB / 102375 MB avail 224 active+clean
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova-manage --version 14.0.5
