Remote ssh connection via sshuttle to Overcloud TripleO QuickStart VMs (Master branch)

Posting bellow is immediate follow up for recent TripleO QuickStart Deployment with feature sets (topology) and nodes configuration separated
Just include control plane 192.168.24.0/24 in sshuttle command line providing connection to external network. I also presume that TripleO QS Deployment has
been commited on VIRTHOST ( like described in link mentioned above )
Run from fedora (24/25) workstation :-
Cut and paste content of RSA PRIVATE KEY into oskey031917.pem on workstation running sshuttle session from generated previously on overcloud controller RSA PRIVATE KEY for ssh key-pair , which Public key ssh-rsa was uploaded to nova and used when launching Ubuntu VM in overcloud :-
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack keypair create oskey031917 > oskey031917.pem
Finally
# chmod 600 *.pem
***********************************************************
Connect to overcloud VM from WKS
***********************************************************
[boris@fedora24wks ~]$ ssh -i oskey031917.pem ubuntu@192.168.24.110
Welcome to Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (GNU/Linux 4.4.0-66-generic x86_64)
* Documentation: https://help.ubuntu.com
* Management: https://landscape.canonical.com
* Support: https://ubuntu.com/advantage
Get cloud support with Ubuntu Advantage Cloud Guest:
http://www.ubuntu.com/business/services/cloud
0 packages can be updated.
0 updates are security updates.
Last login: Sun Mar 19 20:41:41 2017 from 192.168.24.1
**************************************************************************
# A new feature in cloud-init identified possible datasources for
# this system as:
# ['Ec2', 'None']
# However, the datasource used was: OpenStack
#
# In the future, cloud-init will only attempt to use datasources that
# are identified or specifically configured.
# For more information see
# https://bugs.launchpad.net/bugs/1669675
#
# If you are seeing this message, please file a bug against
# cloud-init at
# https://bugs.launchpad.net/cloud-init/+filebug?field.tags=dsid
# Make sure to include the cloud provider your instance is
# running on.
#
# After you have filed a bug, you can disable this warning by launching
# your instance with the cloud-config below, or putting that content
# into /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-warnings.cfg
#
# #cloud-config
# warnings:
# dsid_missing_source: off
**************************************************************************
Disable the warnings above by:
touch /home/ubuntu/.cloud-warnings.skip
or
touch /var/lib/cloud/instance/warnings/.skip
ubuntu@ubuntuxdevs01:~$ uname -a
Linux ubuntuxdevs01 4.4.0-66-generic #87-Ubuntu SMP Fri Mar 3 15:29:05 UTC 2017 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
ubuntu@ubuntuxdevs01:~$ df -h
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev 478M 0 478M 0% /dev
tmpfs 97M 3.1M 94M 4% /run
/dev/vda1 6.8G 1.6G 5.2G 24% /
tmpfs 485M 0 485M 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs 5.0M 0 5.0M 0% /run/lock
tmpfs 485M 0 485M 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
tmpfs 97M 0 97M 0% /run/user/1000
Just include control plane 192.168.24.0/24 in sshuttle command line providing connection to external network. I also presume that TripleO QS Deployment has
been commited on VIRTHOST ( like described in link mentioned above )
Run from fedora (24/25) workstation :-
[boris@fedora24wks ~]$ sshuttle -e "ssh -F $HOME/.quickstart/ssh.config.ansible" \ -r undercloud -v 10.0.0.0/24 192.168.24.0/24
Cut and paste content of RSA PRIVATE KEY into oskey031917.pem on workstation running sshuttle session from generated previously on overcloud controller RSA PRIVATE KEY for ssh key-pair , which Public key ssh-rsa was uploaded to nova and used when launching Ubuntu VM in overcloud :-
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack keypair create oskey031917 > oskey031917.pem
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack keypair list +-------------+-------------------------------------------------+ | Name | Fingerprint | +-------------+-------------------------------------------------+ | oskey031917 | 07:89:e7:02:33:78:6f:2b:6d:3d:5b:22:2e:b4:e9:a5 | +-------------+-------------------------------------------------+
Finally
# chmod 600 *.pem
***********************************************************
Connect to overcloud VM from WKS
***********************************************************
[boris@fedora24wks ~]$ cat oskey031917.pem -----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY----- MIIEowIBAAKCAQEArj5I/pDh+c9AQNOd5Ln6yQ7n/K3v86A/fO7rwG05qYmoWmby uCEoOypC4KS7rXn2jfYNdhVT/oGdNVacCTOHNOcKtNv8QW08nUvn+7Hi6+YVitm7 lE2UWnKqGyBdFjxNrANnvNtzp7swqScwqhUD6vAc4ND5PCFWHkQcw1N7hKrvGRnT vt+URGRquvLFeMIvDI4tnmL9pMuuFojavkqYYPum+YtjozQyZ+LPSK2kH69kl52a dTrNuPIxyyhN/WyhXpOkdDvTBoMYDFQbHdGdvW4edfyVp1RDQrCPe4V7fH28o8Sw I7hw5shxtdobqwSKFq1aorOXOr70b5kHJXcO0wIDAQABAoIBAFVeRMscVurapMNe KtS+XeWV/Qkqew6k65YdRLoRiZfLzwUDvVWDQT/Dk+KWMzFqOOcSr0O0bWObQ1e3 qFlFuq+rpu43fZ7ckz8Jyo3heKlVICbYSHP/knjCBx+lOpZDU1a8kF3SMxbxuoSV o90g0LuRisSG/iV8u8G2Y1U7mJ/FhH1oepwAkdfxwXvwOUEH5fEKXr7a5HWkylxz JXcX02GxrZITtFRs9BDl8cOsVLt1Fdh0L1OU9Vsj8M4I92cV1VFNCvMvsHAY3QJ2 F34C33yVzynY6/3N5FF7AVskYW4b59c7NWNo/CADEhzRN5G1VlkEAxcpUR574FQ9 RmPAjEECgYEA3x118IG8o+DSWvUbwtOqdbBUbm6SuQmmDK/oGjhnz9l7YOaKgAUK d4B1Wy6617+nExFzFB93lSyz/HyiwARvCkBVTzhJ7dZACBQhlf6TL5jxy2tiFEkv CyfMuwqRYcFdSLcNildWmAphbjuCkJEUZiIlsdklsA0umPmq3rTIR6ECgYEAx+zN j8JimngxB1kTomD2qTEbH/WXPFmRgMQhH5rujjAYJXOJVUcSyc5y1HTKTRED3gBT ZTGafPZFfu+ljdg6cZzhmUvmxKcutv971KZ7+gOw5C6JVUe18v5UIvj46VsXWSaZ DZ6pt9BEI65ctOlYJU7JoDL97V3S1A6U3XadcfMCgYAaXEG1864U8pgH1RO9lgJ6 uyWOkpPVNtWehB35Exb40KoqDbLpYy8UZWH4LvI2UVdtAk/FXd5kCo8NUrBr3Vo9 LNKndHAPoJOaIL7DGPvM0NYogXxqByd+uuoOYzZABXd/AtmfsafyeK+ANZm8eNef JYOsmopAXZ5WxpCwlU1gYQKBgQCJtjUWfGhdTMNA83vR0wa1Ho03o3zMZkoSr4a9 dYQzTy+ixIXpxu5LMjjo3ZXoJftK9WB8iQGIaD8Qo9Se8z22usCvTpgkB6DnDu7m WNN3MQms891HcAEF42hjOqqCW2umzi6JMixn4D6/cUCMoVtFP5MlFVrSIVmzFmQ2 dJkZPwKBgGIaBAfTEUDLaXNgcEaQDcGbat6rLivh/b0rf1MH2Mape24torUPhkXL rVJzOYgM5HVszZePjSBGd5QPVHv+m0jzDApFISg4tuM6ZP+6rmz6Drjsqn237yWL SPqWUs2jg8qDYZG5EjHbHQcveONHm8x7mtFOWunTzlpsR6e6paYW -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----
[boris@fedora24wks ~]$ ssh -i oskey031917.pem ubuntu@192.168.24.110
Welcome to Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (GNU/Linux 4.4.0-66-generic x86_64)
* Documentation: https://help.ubuntu.com
* Management: https://landscape.canonical.com
* Support: https://ubuntu.com/advantage
Get cloud support with Ubuntu Advantage Cloud Guest:
http://www.ubuntu.com/business/services/cloud
0 packages can be updated.
0 updates are security updates.
Last login: Sun Mar 19 20:41:41 2017 from 192.168.24.1
**************************************************************************
# A new feature in cloud-init identified possible datasources for
# this system as:
# ['Ec2', 'None']
# However, the datasource used was: OpenStack
#
# In the future, cloud-init will only attempt to use datasources that
# are identified or specifically configured.
# For more information see
# https://bugs.launchpad.net/bugs/1669675
#
# If you are seeing this message, please file a bug against
# cloud-init at
# https://bugs.launchpad.net/cloud-init/+filebug?field.tags=dsid
# Make sure to include the cloud provider your instance is
# running on.
#
# After you have filed a bug, you can disable this warning by launching
# your instance with the cloud-config below, or putting that content
# into /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-warnings.cfg
#
# #cloud-config
# warnings:
# dsid_missing_source: off
**************************************************************************
Disable the warnings above by:
touch /home/ubuntu/.cloud-warnings.skip
or
touch /var/lib/cloud/instance/warnings/.skip
ubuntu@ubuntuxdevs01:~$ uname -a
Linux ubuntuxdevs01 4.4.0-66-generic #87-Ubuntu SMP Fri Mar 3 15:29:05 UTC 2017 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
ubuntu@ubuntuxdevs01:~$ df -h
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev 478M 0 478M 0% /dev
tmpfs 97M 3.1M 94M 4% /run
/dev/vda1 6.8G 1.6G 5.2G 24% /
tmpfs 485M 0 485M 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs 5.0M 0 5.0M 0% /run/lock
tmpfs 485M 0 485M 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
tmpfs 97M 0 97M 0% /run/user/1000
No comments:
Post a Comment