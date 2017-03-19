Sunday, March 19, 2017

Remote ssh connection via sshuttle to Overcloud TripleO QuickStart VMs (Master branch)

Posting bellow is immediate follow up for recent TripleO QuickStart Deployment with feature sets (topology) and nodes configuration separated
Just include control plane 192.168.24.0/24 in sshuttle command line providing connection to external network. I also presume that TripleO QS Deployment has
been commited on VIRTHOST ( like described in link mentioned above )
 

Run from fedora (24/25) workstation :-

[boris@fedora24wks ~]$ sshuttle -e "ssh -F $HOME/.quickstart/ssh.config.ansible" \
-r undercloud -v 10.0.0.0/24  192.168.24.0/24

Cut and paste content of RSA PRIVATE KEY  into  oskey031917.pem on      workstation running sshuttle session  from generated previously on overcloud controller RSA PRIVATE KEY for ssh key-pair , which Public key ssh-rsa was uploaded to nova and used when launching Ubuntu VM in overcloud  :-



[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack keypair create oskey031917 > oskey031917.pem
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack keypair list
+-------------+-------------------------------------------------+
| Name        | Fingerprint                                     |
+-------------+-------------------------------------------------+
| oskey031917 | 07:89:e7:02:33:78:6f:2b:6d:3d:5b:22:2e:b4:e9:a5 |
+-------------+-------------------------------------------------+

  

Finally

# chmod 600 *.pem

***********************************************************
Connect to overcloud VM from WKS
***********************************************************

[boris@fedora24wks ~]$ cat  oskey031917.pem
-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----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-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

[boris@fedora24wks ~]$ ssh -i oskey031917.pem ubuntu@192.168.24.110
Welcome to Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (GNU/Linux 4.4.0-66-generic x86_64)

  * Documentation:  https://help.ubuntu.com
 * Management:     https://landscape.canonical.com
 * Support:        https://ubuntu.com/advantage

   Get cloud support with Ubuntu Advantage Cloud Guest:
    http://www.ubuntu.com/business/services/cloud

 0 packages can be updated.
0 updates are security updates.
Last login: Sun Mar 19 20:41:41 2017 from 192.168.24.1
**************************************************************************
# A new feature in cloud-init identified possible datasources for       
# this system as:                                                       
#   ['Ec2', 'None']                                                     
# However, the datasource used was: OpenStack                           
#                                                                       
# In the future, cloud-init will only attempt to use datasources that   
# are identified or specifically configured.                            
# For more information see                                              
#   https://bugs.launchpad.net/bugs/1669675                             
#                                                                       
# If you are seeing this message, please file a bug against             
# cloud-init at                                                         
#    https://bugs.launchpad.net/cloud-init/+filebug?field.tags=dsid     
# Make sure to include the cloud provider your instance is              
# running on.                                                           
#                                                                       
# After you have filed a bug, you can disable this warning by launching 
# your instance with the cloud-config below, or putting that content    
# into /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-warnings.cfg                           
#                                                                       
# #cloud-config                                                         
# warnings:                                                             
#   dsid_missing_source: off                                            
**************************************************************************

Disable the warnings above by:
  touch /home/ubuntu/.cloud-warnings.skip
or
  touch /var/lib/cloud/instance/warnings/.skip

ubuntu@ubuntuxdevs01:~$ uname -a
Linux ubuntuxdevs01 4.4.0-66-generic #87-Ubuntu SMP Fri Mar 3 15:29:05 UTC 2017 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
ubuntu@ubuntuxdevs01:~$ df -h
Filesystem      Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev            478M     0  478M   0% /dev
tmpfs            97M  3.1M   94M   4% /run
/dev/vda1       6.8G  1.6G  5.2G  24% /
tmpfs           485M     0  485M   0% /dev/shm
tmpfs           5.0M     0  5.0M   0% /run/lock
tmpfs           485M     0  485M   0% /sys/fs/cgroup
tmpfs            97M     0   97M   0% /run/user/1000

